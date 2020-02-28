The report studies the “Avalanche Airbags Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2028. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Avalanche Airbags Market Assessment of Growth Factors Analyzed Until the End of 2028”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

According to the report, direct-to-consumer is the most lucrative sales channel for avalanche airbags, accounting for nearly 40% of all sales. Consumer familiarity, and availability of a wide range remain the key USPs of this sales channel. Specialty stores follow suit, accounting for nearly 35% sales share. These two sales channels collectively account for nearly two-third of all avalanche airbags sold globally.

The report on "avalanche airbags market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028" is an analytical compilation of various aspects influencing sales of avalanche airbags. The avalanche airbags market report includes various insights on avalanche airbags sales and demand forecasts across key regions in the globe.

The study finds that proliferation of e-retailers in avalanche airbags market is not as significant as in other FMCG. However, popularity is increasing at a brisk pace. “Avalanche airbag sales through online channels was unheard of a few years back. However, as e-commerce has permeated possibly every sphere of FMCG, avalanche airbags haven’t remained untouched. Today, a number of manufacturers have tied up with generic and specialty online sellers, and the trend is likely to gain ground in the future,” opines the author of the study on avalanche airbags.

Avalanche airbags are available in two variants – mono and dual – of which, the former remains the preferred choice. Dual avalanche airbags are steadily gaining popularity, but mono avalanche airbags account for the bulk of volume sold every year. Similar trend is witnessed in the dominance of canister/cartridge over electric fan variants.

The research study profiles avalanche airbag manufacturers, supply-chain players, and other stakeholders in this market. The product strategies, historical sales, and future projections are included in the study. Innovation and extension of safety features is a prime focus area for manufacturers. Inclusion of removable airbag system and protection airbags system, combined with addressing current limitation of avalanche airbags is a key focus area for manufacturers.

The report on avalanche airbags market has been designed using a unique combination of primary and secondary research along with information from external sources. The in-depth primary research on avalanche airbags along with extensive secondary research is compiled together with information from external sources such as press releases, company SEC filings, sports magazines, news and university papers. This compiled data is further triangulated to obtain a higher accurate estimate of avalanche airbags market.

Increasing the number of deployments per battery charge is another focus area for manufacturers. Lightweighting and improved protection against trauma are among other key innovations in avalanche airbags that are likely to gain traction in the near future.

Fact.MR opines that global demand for avalanche airbags will grow at 2.6% during 2018-2028. This will be a notch higher than growth rate during 2012-2018.

