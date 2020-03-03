AV Surge Protectors Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Higher joule rating indicates a longer life span of the product. For household application, an ideal AV surge protector comes with a joule rating of 600. Response time indicates the time taken by the AV surge protector to detect the surge in electricity. A lower value indicates higher response time. Generally, vendors offer AV surge protectors with a response time of 1 nanosecond. Several developments in AV surge protectors with reference to technology, steady growth of the market, and recent developments and innovations being witnessed in AV surge protectors are some of the factors expected to drive the global AV Surge Protectors Market during the forecast period.

Growing concerns about the safety and protection of electronic devices are driving the global AV surge protectors market. AV surge protectors are electrical devices that protect electronic equipment against voltage spikes and power surges. An AV surge protector blocks the voltage when it crosses the safe threshold, i.e. 120V. AV surge protectors protect devices from permanent damage, wire burning, data loss, reduced life span of internal devices, and others. AV surge protectors have wide adoption in process control systems, communication structures, power distribution panels, and other industrial systems. Small versions of AV surge protectors are used in residential and office buildings. All AV surge protectors have a third pin, i.e. a grounding pin, to divert the extra electricity into the ground. It is very essential to select the right AV surge protector as per the device specifications.

Vendors offer AV surge protectors with indicator lights, UL rating, clamping voltage, joule rating, response time, and others. One of the major issues with AV surge protectors is their short life span. Indicator lights enable the user to know if the AV surge protector is working or dead. AV surge protectors come with a UL rating. The UL rating indicates the rating provided by independent underwriter laboratories that test the safety of electronic equipment. Clamping voltage of the surge protector provides the voltage measurement that prompts the AV surge protector to redirect the excess electricity away from the electrical device. An ideal AV surge protector for residential application will have a clamping voltage below 400 volts. Joule rating indicates the maximum amount of energy an AV surge protector can absorb. The higher the joule rating, the more energy can be absorbed by the protector.

The growing need for safety at residential and commercial places, along with the need for the protection of electrical devices from getting burned out is driving the global AV surge protectors market. Moreover, various compliances and standards for the safety of electrical devices are fuelling the growth of the AV surge protectors market. A few of the common standards followed by vendors are IEC 61643-11, IEC 61643-21, IEC 61643-22, EN 61643-11, 61643-21 and 61643-22, ANSI/IEEE C62.xx, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 1449, AS/NZS 1768, and others.

One of the major restraints hindering the growth of the AV surge protectors market is their short life span. However, vendors are continuously focused on improving the life span of AV surge protectors, and are expected to overcome this restraint by the end of the forecast period.

We have classified the AV surge protectors market by end user, type, input voltage, and joule rating.

AV Surge Protectors Market Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

AV Surge Protectors Market Segmentation by Type:

Audio/Video

Premium Isobars

Networks/Servers

Data Lines

Standard

Others

AV Surge Protectors Market Segmentation by Input Voltage:

120v

220V

230V

Others

AV Surge Protectors Market Segmentation by Joule Rating:

190

380

680

750

Others

Some of the key players operating in the AV surge protectors market are Schneider Electric, Belkin International Inc., MCG Surge Protection, HAKEL LTD, SURGE SUPPRESSION LLC, SurgePure, Tripp Lite, Cyber Power Systems, ABB, Legrand, and others.

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold major market shares in the global AV surge protectors market during the forecast period. High concerns regarding the safety and standards for the protection of electric devices are driving the market of AV surge protectors in North American countries. The SEA and Other APAC market is expected to have a high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

