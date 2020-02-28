Autonomous Vehicles Driving Technology, Opportunities in global TMT, Thematic Research Ecosystem

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Autonomous Vehicles – Thematic Research” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of Autonomous Vehicles, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

Autonomous Vehicles – Thematic Research

Summary

The global automobile industry – worth $3.5 trillion in annual revenues – faces four concurrent disruptive threats: the connected car, the electric vehicle, autonomous driving technology and the concept of transport-as-a-service.

Each threat is potentially existential to the legacy carmakers who operate in a low growth, low margin sector that rattles with over capacity, and which is seeing its supply lines reset by cumulative advances in enabling technologies typically deployed by the Tier 1 automobile sub-system suppliers.

This report focuses on autonomous driving technology.

Scope

this report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine. About our Thematic Research Ecosystem –

– GlobalData has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, GlobalData thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, GlobalData tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in GlobalDatas thematic engine help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorized into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 4

TRENDS 5

Technology trends 5

Macroeconomic themes 9

Regulatory themes 11

VALUE CHAIN 12

Semiconductors 13

Specialist components 15

Autonomous driving systems 16

Transport networks 19

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 21

Industry drivers 21

Technology challenges 23

M&A activity 24

Timeline 25

COMPANIES SECTION 27

Public companies 27

Private companies 31

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR SCORECARD 33

Who’s who in the automotive sector 33

Thematic screen 34

Valuation screen 35

Risk Screen 36

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 37

