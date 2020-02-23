Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Analysis by Size, Share and Growth along With the Top Industry Manufacturers From 2019-2023

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Scenario:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) are programmable robotic vehicles. These vehicles varying on their design assist in driving, drifting, and gliding through the ocean without real-time input from an operator. AUVs offer enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities that assist defense personnel to perform covert operations.

Factors such as increasing demand for AUVs by various sectors such as military & defense, oil & gas, and environmental protection are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, growing importance of reliable security measures globally is also boosting the market growth. However, high cost of operations and stringent government regulations pertaining communication are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 21.80% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Based on type, the large segment accounted for the largest market share owing to factors such as increasing deep sea operations such as mine hunting. Based on technology, collision avoidance segment accounted for the largest market share. as AUVs offer features such as navigation sensors, cameras and assist in communicating via ethernet.

These features assist users in experience enhanced safety. Based on payload, sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as sensors enable in tracking, navigating and detecting submarines by enabling connections to various multimedia devices such as cameras that provide clear images of targets. Based on application, Military & defense accounted to the largest market share.

Get Free Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7384

Factors such as technological developments, increasing defense expenditure by developing economies, and the growing demand for enhanced security and surveillance systems are driving the market growth.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. Presence of prominent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, and General Dynamics Corporation among others is driving the market growth.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of AUVs by governments of developing nations such as India. Additionally, growing adoption of AUVs by countries such as Japan for promoting oceanic research, military investigations and international disaster relief efforts are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Intended Audience:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufactures

Submarine Manufactures

Ship Manufacturers

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Key Players

The key players in the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kongsberg Group (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Groupe Gorgé (Paris), Fugro (The Netherlands), Boston Engineering Corporation (US), International Submarine Engineering Limited (Canada) and GRAAL, inc.(Italy).

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, Aerospace & Defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases and many others.

Primary Research

In this process, both demand side and supply side parties were involved to extract genuine facts and insights about market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autonomous-underwater-vehicle-market-7384

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312