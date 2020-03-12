Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aptiv

• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

• Lear

• LEONI

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• YAZAKI

Market driver

• Automation to lower manufacturing cost of automotive wiring harness

Market challenge

Market trend

• Use of smart materials in automotive wiring harness

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market outline

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Segmentation by vehicle type

• Comparison by vehicle type

• Passenger vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Light commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Heavy commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Chassis – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• HVAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of smart materials in automotive wiring harness

• Introduction of high-end optical fibers in the auto sector

• Development of heat-resistant materials for automotive wiring harness

• Increasing focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles

• Emergence of wiring harness manufacturing using 3D printing technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Aptiv

• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

• Lear

• LEONI

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• YAZAKI

..…..Continued

