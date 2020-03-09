Automotive Wiper Motor Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2018-2028

Automotive industry has been witnessing rapid growth due to increasing demand for passenger cars from Brazil, India and China. Growth of automotive industry is prominently reliant on financial flexibility choices present across different regions. For example, in China and India, car financing is the main driver for the region’s market growth comprising of nearly 80% car purchases by means of car loans.

China to Showcase Promising Growth in Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market

China is anticipated to showcase substantial growth in automotive wiper motor global market with rapidly increasing automotive sales due to tax concessions, subsidies on vehicle purchase and incentives. Europe is likely to inhibit significant growth in automotive wiper motor global market with growing presence of prominent luxury car manufacturers and surging consumer interest towards rain sensing technology. Commercial vehicle production is taking an upsurge in Latin America automotive wiper motor global market due to rising transport and logistics with growing number of investments made by the region’s leading manufacturers such as Volvo, Ford and Daimler AG

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5472

Rain Sensing Wiper Systems to Substantially Drive Revenue Sales of Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market

Rapidly increasing demand for rain sensing wiper systems is mainly fuelling the growth of automotive wiper motor global market. Increasing number of auto component imports by auto manufacturers in Europe is likely to be a notable trend in automotive wiper motor global market. Introducing rear wiper system in the entry-level hatchbacks and growth of crossovers and SUVs is expected to fuel the growth of automotive wiper motor global market. Life-span of automotive wiper motor is comparatively less due to which constant replacement and maintenance has turned out to be the need of the hour. This in turn accelerates the demand for aftermarket in automotive wiper motor global market. Increasing usage of the windshield washer systems for removal of debris is expected to adversely impact on the growth of automotive wiper motor global market. Low profitability owing to highly competitive as well as un-organized market is expected to pose significant challenges for automotive wiper motor global market.

Growing Demand for Reversible and Integrated Wiper System to Pose Notable Growth Prospects for Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market

Automakers are taking immense efforts in investing in research and development for introducing innovative and advanced windshield washing technologies that is inclusive of automotive wiper motor systems for attaining clear and better view of road. Automotive manufacturers in automotive wiper motor global market are focusing on working towards incorporating reversible and wipe-and-wash wiper systems. The newly incorporated wiper systems are supremely beneficial for the OEMs as it helps in readily assembling wiper products. This in turn makes the ready-assembled products gain traction amongst the OEMs in automotive wiper motor global market.

Emergence of Quieter and Lighter Wiper Systems Tending in Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market

Bosch has introduced a new structure of the wiper system, which has two motors that is attached to every engine bay’s end. This new automotive wiper motor system replaces mechanical linkage with ECU (electronic control unit) that saves nearly 75% space. Consequently, the new automotive wiper motor system becomes less complicated and lighter, thereby aiding in attaining better fuel efficiency. Furthermore, this helps in creating space for various components such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), HUDs (head-up displays), and several other novel comfort features. Most of all, the motor speed can be reduced before reversal for confirming noiseless running.

Mergers & Heavy Investments to Emerge as Leading Strategic Plan of Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market Manufacturers

Manufacturers in automotive wiper motor market are witnessing growing demand for crossovers and SUVs, which in turn provides manufacturers opportunities to increase production of motors and rear wipers. Demand for dual motor technology is expected to drive in notable opportunities for manufacturers in automotive wiper motor global market, thereby offering customers with effective cleaning experience. Further, manufacturers in automotive wiper motor global market are also planning to work on weight reduction of wiper system for staying in compliance with the increasing government mandates with regards to pollution.

Valeo, leading automotive wiper motor global market company is taking immense efforts in ramping up its Egypt operations, for which it recently introduced a new R&D software development facility in Smart Village, Cairo. This facility is considered as the biggest R&D facility in the country and helps Valeo with its expanding its global footprint. Valeo Egypt is significantly beneficial for Valeo Group with regards to presence of Cairo’s Innovation Car Lab that helps in delivering innovative automotive technology solutions. The company is also planning on advancements in automotive wiper systems, thereby positively impacting on the growth of automotive wiper motor global market.

Magneti Marelli, leading automotive wiper motor global market player and Calsonic Kansei are planning to collaborate for creating a prominent and independent automotive components provider. The combined business is likely to be named Magneti Marelli CK Holdings that is to hold total revenues of approximately EUR 15.2 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to enter in a final agreement with Magneti Marelli CK Holding for expanding model range and financial strength. With expanding product portfolio, benefits are likely to be rewarded to automotive wiper motor global market as well.

WAI, leading automotive wiper motor global market player recently announced about its distribution agreement with Marathon Warehouse Distribution for providing its products including starters, alternators and window regulators amongst others to UK market. This major step is taken in order to assure immediate access to the WAI products and for bringing WAI closer to motor factor. Increasing number of automotive instant parts supply is expected to substantially benefit automotive wiper motor global market in the long run.

Segmentation of Automotive Wiper Motor Global Market Can Be Done By Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Product Type

Based on sales channel, automotive wiper motor global market is segmented into

OEMs

Aftermarket

Based on vehicle type, automotive wiper motor global market is segmented into

Passenger car

HCV

LCV

Based on product type, automotive wiper motor global market is segmented into

Stepper Motors

Brush and Brushless DC Motors

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5472

The report includes current scenario as well as growth prospects of automotive wiper motor global market for 2018-2028. The report offers detailed picture of automotive wiper motor global market by means of study, summation of data and synthesis from multiple sources. Projections are done based on certain set of methodologies and assumptions. Report offers analysis depending on the market segments such as industry, application and regions.