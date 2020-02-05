Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid Market 2021: Top Key Players CRC Industries Inc, Milazzo Industries Inc

Windshield washer fluid is a liquid used in motor vehicles for the purpose of cleaning, wetting and washing. It is available in numerous formulations having different solution or chemical concentrations. It is a mixture of denatured alcohol and special detergents, colorants, lubricating components and fragrance components. It acts as an anti-freeze. It is sold in sachets of crystals which are diluted with distilled water, where the water is used as a diluent. In addition, these fluids mainly contain methanol or ethylene glycol. There are various washer fluids available according to season. They easily remove dirt, dust and debris and improve the visibility of the windscreen.

Winter driving in regions such as North America and Europe is treacherous on account of freezing rain, slush and snow. Thus, in such cases automotive windshield washer fluids are used to clean the windscreen to improve visibility. The fluid is dispensed through small nozzles mounted on the hood of the automobile. Windshield washer fluid is preheated in colder climates before being delivered onto windshield to defrost the ice on windshield surface.

The growing global automobile industry is expected to drive the demand for windshield washer fluid within the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness among consumers regarding vehicle maintenance, particularly windshields, is expected to be another vital factor driving the demand for the growth of the windshield washer fluids market over the next few years. Widespread use of this fluid causes cumulative air pollution and water pollution. Thus, the stringent regulations on the use of these fluids may hamper the growth of windshield washer fluid in near future. In addition, if small amount of ingredients of this fluid if ingested by human or animals may cause intoxication, vomiting and staggering. Larger amounts may cause coma and blindness. This may in turn curb the demand for automotive windshield washer fluid.

Europe and Asia Pacific dominated the windshield washer fluid market in 2012. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive windshield washer fluid within the forecast period.

The major players in the market are CRC Industries Inc, Milazzo Industries Inc, Magnum Research Corp and Reccochem Inc. among others.

