Automotive Window Regulators Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2023

A window regulator controls the upward and downward motions of a side window on an automobile. It can either be electric or manual and have three types of mechanisms. The first type uses a scissor-like mechanism, the second type uses a single center post, and the third type uses a center post with a cable that runs around a set of rollers on the top as well as bottom of the center post. As the roller turns, it causes the wire to coil around a spool behind the roller and lifts the window or lowers the window, depending on the direction in which the roller is turned.

The global automotive window regulator is anticipated to acquire a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period, as projected in the latest report by Market Research Future. Factors influencing such growth in the market include a flourishing automobile industry, rising demand for passenger cars in emerging economies, and advancement in infrastructure. Additionally, utilization of highest degree components in the latest automobiles has resulted in prolonged repair intervals and reduced failure rates, hence, contributing to the growth of the global automotive window regulators market.

Segmentation

The global automotive window regulators market has been segmented on the basis of product type, construction, and vehicle type by Market Research Future. By product type, the automotive window regulators market has been segmented into manual and automatic. By construction, the market has been segmented into cable type and arm type. The cable type segment is predicted to showcase augmented market growth owing to their compact size and lighter weight, causing a reduction in the overall weight of the automobile; hence, improving vehicle efficiency and reduces emissions. Further, a smoother application of cable type has also influenced growth in the global automotive window regulators market.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive window regulators market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). Passenger cars are anticipated to capture a major share of the market due to its use by the public and a rapid rise in the sale of compact and sub-compact cars. Better functionality and services are provided by passenger car manufacturers to attract a higher number of customers. Whereas, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles are projected to grow at a lethargic rate owing to developing usage

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global automotive window regulators market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific is expected to garner significant market share due to rising demand for automobiles in emerging economies like India and China. Further, strengthening the economy and increasing the purchasing power of end consumers in this region are prognosticated to propel market growth for automotive window regulators. Also, the presence of major manufacturers in the region such as Brose, Shiroki Corporation, Hi Lex, and Technico Industries in Japan has contributed to higher product demand.

Europe is led by Germany and is estimated to hold a substantial share in the automotive window regulators market due to the existence of leading players like Audi and Volkswagen and the booming of the automobile industry in the region.

Key Players

The report published by Market Research Future has profiled some of the major players in the global automotive window regulators market. Such key players include Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Valeo (France), Shiroki Corporation (Japan), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Dura Automotive Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elta Automotive Ltd. (U.K.), KUSTER Holding GmbH (Germany), Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric Co. Ltd. (China), Huayu Automotive Systems Company Limited (China), and Hi-Lex Corporation (Japan).

Industry Update

March 2019: Magnus Financial Group LLC has invested more than $300,000 in Dorman Products. Dorman Products is a supplier of automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, as well as, brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and various countries in Europe.

