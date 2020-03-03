Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market: Compact Passenger Cars to Gain Maximum Share  

Protecting against whiplash injury which occurs when the neck and head are suddenly forced forward and backward, automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) is being implemented in various cars. Manufacturers are also focusing on including various advanced features in the automotive WPS to ensure high-level of protection. WPS seat technology is being implemented on a large scale as it is now being considered as an important part of the safety testing in testing program. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies. Neck injuries emanating from rear end car impacts have garnered eyeballs in recent years. Although whiplash injuries are not usually life threatening, it can have long-term consequences. Though initial steps In light of whiplash injuries were undertaken in the 1970s with the emergence of head restraints, it was in late 1990s when Saab Automobile and Volvo Cars came up with whiplash protection seats—SAHR and WHIPS— respectively. Automotive manufacturers used this as a benchmark to augment vehicle seats apropos whiplash injury protection.

Technological developments have pushed automotive manufacturers to introduce smart equipment, as such, the use of sensors with respect to anti-whiplash seats are being witnessed to detect the repercussion at the time of collision.

There has been myriad of anti-whiplash seat and head restraints designs, incorporating automatic smart head restraints, designs with enhanced head restraint geometry, reactive head restraint and seat, bespoke seat foam and proactive head restraints to absorb impact energy.

The reactive head restraints (RHR), introduced in 1997 as the world’s first active anti-whiplash head restraint, is the standard equipment in all car models. According to the study, the reactive head restraints (RHR) system is expected to be highly sought after and is anticipated to surpass USD 500 million value. The RHR system offers multiple adjustment points to leverage head restraints to be aptly positioned for most front-seat occupants. Given the reactive head restraints (RHR) system is designed to contain the head movement of the occupant during the impact, it has aided in lessening the risk of whiplash injuries.

Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market: Overview

The report provides a coherent analysis on the Whiplash Protection System Market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of automotive whiplash protection system (WPS).

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

High Sales through Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is likely to be the most lucrative sales channel. Sales of automotive whiplash protection system through OEM is estimated to bring in more than US$ 2,000 million by 2022 end. Although aftermarket sales channel is also expected to experience healthy growth.

Compact Passenger Cars to Gain Maximum Share

Compact passenger cars are likely to be the largest deployer of the automotive whiplash protection system. Gaining nearly one-third of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end, compact passenger cars are projected to create more than US$ 200 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022.

Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market: Competitive Scenario

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Keyplayers include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, GRAMMER AG, Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, and Nin

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert

