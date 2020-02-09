Automotive Water Pump Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automotive Water Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

— Automotive Water Pump Market 2019

Automotive water pump is pump used on the automobile engine to transport water to cool the engine. This report involved two type of automotive water pump which is being used.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive Water Pump developed steady, with an average growth rate of 2.67%.

The global average price of Automotive Water Pump is in the decreasing trend, from 26.5 USD/ Units in 2011 to 25.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Water Pump includes Mechanical Water Pump, Electric Water Pump. The proportion of Mechanical Water Pump in 2015 is about 86.30%, and the proportion of Electric Water Pump in 2015 is about 13.7%.

Automotive Water Pump is application in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Water Pump is Passenger Car, and the market share in 2015 is about 80.27%.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, with a production market share nearly 27.43% in 2015.

Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, enjoying production market share about 23.20% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% % in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.41%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741613-global-automotive-water-pump-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KSPG AG

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Xibeng

Continental

Gates Corporation

GMB Corporation

ACDelco

Jung Woo Auto

Edelbrock

Fawer

Jinglong

US Motor Works

Dongfeng

Longji Group

FMI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3741613-global-automotive-water-pump-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Water Pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Water Pump

1.2.2 Electric Water Pump

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Car

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 KSPG AG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Water Pump Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 KSPG AG Automotive Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bosch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Water Pump Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bosch Automotive Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Aisin Seiki

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Water Pump Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Xibeng

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Water Pump Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Xibeng Automotive Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Continental

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Water Pump Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Continental Automotive Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/automotive-water-pump-market-2019-global-key-manufacturers-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2025/482894

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 482894