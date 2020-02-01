Automotive Venting Membrane Market Share, Size, Sales volume, Growth, Analysis 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive Venting Membrane Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

Automotive venting membranes provide reliable protection from dirt, dust, water and automotive fluids. Moreover, they offer various benefits such as long service life, high air flow rates & pressure equalization, high efficiency particulate removal, continuous operating temperature and the availability of custom sizes.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Segmentation

Globally, the automotive venting membrane market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature and application.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

PTFE and ePTFE Membranes Polypropylene (PP) Membranes Other Automotive Venting Membrane

On the basis of nature, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

Hydrophobic Hydrophilic Oleophobic

On the basis of application, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

Electronic Control Units Engine Control Unit ABS Control Unit Power Steering Unit Other Units Motors Electronic Pump Motor Wiper Motor Starter Motor Others Sensors Humidity Sensor Oxygen Sensor

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Dynamics

Growth in automotive production and vehicle parc is among the key factors pushing the demand for automotive venting membranes across the globe. Sales of automotive venting membranes is directly related to automotive production, which in turn is anticipated to be significant in developing countries as compared to developed countries, owing to the growth in per-capita income, rising living standards, increasing urbanization, etc.

The introduction of new automotive venting membranes to improve the reliability of electronic enclosures is found to be one of the key developments in the global automotive venting membrane market. These new membranes possess the unique properties of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) in order to enhance air ventilation and heat while protecting automotive enclosures.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the automotive venting membrane market is expected to be dominated by developing countries such as China and India. Attributing to the increasing population and urbanization in these countries, the demand for vehicles is anticipated to grow further, which in turn will boost the demand for automotive venting membranes over the forecast years. Latin America and Middle East & Africa automotive venting membrane markets are expected to account for small shares; however, the demand for automotive venting membranes is expected to grow at an above average pace in these regions over the next decade. North America and Europe automotive venting membrane markets are anticipated to grow at moderate rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global automotive venting membrane market include Membrane Solutions LLC, Rogers Corporation, Clarcor Industrial Air, Advantec MFS Inc., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Sterlitech Corporation, Porex Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trinity Technology Group and others.

Globally, the automotive venting membrane market is anticipated to be partly fragmented in the nature, owing to the presence of various local as well as global players in the market across the globe.

The development of technologically-advanced and innovative automotive venting membranes is found to be one of the key strategies followed by manufacturers across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regional analysis includes:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

