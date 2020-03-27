Automotive Valve Market Global Research Report 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

The global automotive valves market is analyzed in detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report projects the global automotive valves market’s growth prospects over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 based on a detailed statistical analysis of the market’s previous performance over the last few years. The global automotive valves market is assessed in full detail to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s movement and operations. The global automotive valves market is assessed with regard to the major competitors operating in the market, the major regional segments of the market, and the key drivers and restraints affecting the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of advanced technological methods to improve valve timing and achieve peak performance from the engine at all times is likely to remain a key driver for the global automotive valves market. Valve timing plays a crucial role in maintaining optimum engine performance, which has made automotive valves a key topic for developers for premium, sports cars. The increasing demand for such cars and the overall increase in the use of advanced technology to monitor and regulate valve timing is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive valves market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global automotive valves market include SMB Engine Valves, Nextech Engineering, AVR Valves Pvt. Ltd., SSV Valves, Automotive Valves Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Electric Group, Federal-Mogul, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Cummins Inc., Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner, and Continental AG. The leading players in the global automotive valves market are likely to focus on product development and innovation over the forecast period as the demand for stronger and lightweight automotive valves has grown over the last few years and is likely to remain a definitive factor in the global automotive valves market’s progress over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global automotive valve market is segmented based on product, function, application, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of product, the global automotive valves market is segmented into solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others. The solenoid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its light weight and operational safety.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric. Electric automotive valves are expected to dominate the global market due to their higher efficiency.

On the basis of application, the global automotive valves market is segmented into engine, brake, and HVAC. The engine segment is expected to dominate the market, as engine valves are the most widely used in the automotive industry and play a key role in maintaining engine performance.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive valves market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region. China is likely to remain the leading national market due to the steady growth of the automotive industry in the country.

The global automotive valves market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the automotive industry. The automotive industry has grown rapidly over the last few years due to the growing spending capacity of consumers in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The growing demand for passenger vehicles in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, and Australia is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive valves market over the forecast period. Six of the top ten automobile producing countries are either Asian or Latin American, indicating the dominance of these regions in the global market.

The growing automotive sector in these countries has been driven by the favorable industrial regulations and legislations encouraging automotive manufacturers to set up plants in the countries. As well as creating jobs in the respective countries, customers in the countries have benefited from cheaper prices and better customer service as a result. This is likely to remain the major driver for the global automotive valves market over the forecast period.

