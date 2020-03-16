Automotive Valve Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the automotive valve market by product (solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others), function (hydraulic, pneumatic, electric), application (engine, brake, HVAC), and vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicle); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in automotive valve market include:

Continental AG (Germany)

• BorgWarner (U.S.)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Delphi Automotive (U.K.)

• Cummins Inc., Valeo S.A. (France)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Federal-Mogul (U.S.)

• Johnson Electric Group (Hong Kong)

• Automotive Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• SSV Valves (India)

• AVR Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Nextech Engineering (India)

• SMB Engine Valves (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of product, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:

Solenoid

• EGR Valve

• Brake Combination Valve

• Engine Valve

• Others

On the basis of function, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• Electric

On the basis of application, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:

Engine

• Brake

• HVAC

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:

Passenger car

• Commercial Vehicle

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive Valve Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solenoid

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 EGR Valve

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Brake Combination Valve

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Engine Valve

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Automotive Valve Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydraulic

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Pneumatic

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Electric

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

