Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2029

Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Introduction and Market Dynamics

Automotive vacuum brake booster is an automotive braking safety component coupled at intermediary location between the braking master cylinder and the braking pedal. Automotive vacuum brake booster is a diaphragm-type automotive component located on the firewall coat of the automotive engine compartment under the vehicle’s hood, right in the front of the driver’s legs. Automotive vacuum brake booster component functions as a force multiplier. Automotive vacuum brake booster utilizes engine vacuum in order to multiply the unbalanced force exerted by the car driver upon the braking pedal before sending it further to the braking master cylinder. The master cylinder then provides effective braking and offers comfort to the driver while they apply brakes. The braking force exerted by a driver of a vehicle on the braking pedal is not sufficient to even decelerate the vehicle. Therefore, an automotive vacuum brake booster is required to multiple the braking force initially. The multiplied force exerted by the automotive vacuum brake booster causes effective braking.

Countries, such as Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and China, having excessive traffic congestion are estimated to contribute the most to the adoption rate of automotive vacuum brake booster solutions. Continuous braking actuation is required due to the excessive traffic congestion. The force required on the brake pedal to actuate the master cylinder in a vehicle that does not have an integrated automotive vacuum brake booster solution causes extreme fatigue to the driver. Thus, demand for automotive vacuum brake booster solutions is estimated to rise during the forecast period to enable smooth braking actuation in automobiles. Automotive vacuum brake booster solutions decrease the probability of braking system failure and ensure the safety in occasional cases of panic braking. This factor is also estimated to promote the adoption and integration of automotive vacuum brake booster solutions during the forecast period. Heavy automobile manufacturers integrate automotive vacuum brake booster solutions into their vehicles to ensure quick and efficient braking.

Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Market Segmentation

With respect to the vehicle type, the global automotive vacuum brake booster market can be segmented into the following,

Passenger Cars Compact Cars Mid-Sized Cars Luxury SUVs

Commercial Vehicles LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles) HCVs (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)



Currently, automotive vacuum brake booster solutions for light motor vehicle category hold the largest market share of the global automotive vacuum brake booster market. The sub-segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global automotive vacuum brake booster market during the forecast period.

Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Regional Market Outlook

Strong funding sanctioned by automotive vacuum brake booster integrators and initiatives undertaken by governments of developing countries to ensure road safety and enhance automotive standards are estimated to enable the automotive vacuum brake booster market in South Asia to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the automotive vacuum brake booster market in Western Europe holds the largest market share of the global automotive vacuum brake booster market. This dominance may be owed to the constant supply and demand for enhanced automotive systems. Growing integration of technologies ensuring road safety is also estimated to propel the automotive vacuum brake booster market in the Western Europe region. Ever-rising demand for consumer comfort in the automotive industry is projected to boost the growth of the automotive vacuum brake booster market in the North America region during the forecast period. However, automotive design related complexities are expected to restrict the growth of the automotive vacuum brake booster markets in all the regions.

Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global automotive vacuum brake booster market include, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Bosch Limited; Continental AG; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Delphi Technologies; DENSO CORPORATION; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; SHW AG; Rheinmetall Automotive AG; and WABCO, among other automotive vacuum brake booster vendors.