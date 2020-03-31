Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Global Research Report 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive USB Power Delivery System Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The USB power delivery system is a device fitted in a vehicle. It is used to charge mobile phones, laptops, and other portable devices of the driver and the passengers of the vehicle. There are various types of USB power delivery systems including Type A, Type C, USB 1.0, and USB 2.0 that can be used individually as well as in combinations. The USB power delivery system supports the connection of different devices with different power profiles and are compatible with different multimedia interface, which increases the passenger convenience and comfort. The global automotive USB power delivery system market is estimated to register a 15.71% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. During the forecast period, its valuation is expected to grow from USD 276,519.8 thousand in 2017 to USD 623,846.1 thousand by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and enable market players in having strategies planned accordingly.

Segmentation:

The report includes a segmental analysis of the global automotive USB power delivery system market for understanding it better. The market is segmented based on type, distribution, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented on the basis of combination and type C. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into head units, rear-seat entertainment, and rear-seat chargers. On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented on the basis of online and offline. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented on the basis of passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Key Competitors:

The significant players profiled in the global automotive USB power delivery system market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Lattice Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the automotive USB power delivery system market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, Europe is the frontrunner in the market, owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers such as NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, and STMicroelectronics, that provide USB power delivery components and modules, especially for premium vehicles. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the stringent government regulations and standards will increase the demand for next-generation vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, generating the need for automotive USB power delivery system over the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturers such as Renesas Electronics Corporation and ROHM Semiconductor is anticipated to drive the USB power delivery system market in the region. Such players are constantly developing the power delivery components and modules that are offered to various industries, such as automotive and electronics industries for data and power transmission.

