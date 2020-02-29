Automotive Tyre Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Automotive Tyre Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Automotive Tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automotive Tyre provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

In 2014, the global production of the Tyre reaches over 115666 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 25% during the last five years.

Automotive Tyre are mainly produced by Bridgestone, Michelin, Good Year, Continental, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, and these companies occupied about 58.23% market share in 2014.

The global Automotive Tyre market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Tyre volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Tyre market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Zhongce Rubber

Giti

Cooper Tire

KUMHO TIRES

TOYO Tyre

Triangle group

Linglong Tyre

Apollo Tyres

MRF

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin

Xingyuan

Nexen Tire

AEOLUS TYRE

JK TYRE

Doublestar group

JINYU TYRE

HENGFENG

Sailun

KENDA TYRE

GUIZHOU TYRE

SHENGTAI

Cordiant

General Science Technology

Belshina

Wanda BOTO Tyre

Wanli Tire

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP

Nizhnekamskshina（TATNEFT）

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bias Automotive Tyre

Radial Automotive Tyre

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

