Automotive Tyre Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automotive Tyre provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

In 2014, the global production of the Tyre reaches over 115666 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 25% during the last five years.

Automotive Tyre are mainly produced by Bridgestone, Michelin, Good Year, Continental, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, and these companies occupied about 58.23% market share in 2014.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Tyre market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Tyre business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Tyre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Tyre value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bias Automotive Tyre

Radial Automotive Tyre

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716582-global-automotive-tyre-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Zhongce Rubber

Giti

Cooper Tire

KUMHO TIRES

TOYO Tyre

Triangle group

Linglong Tyre

Apollo Tyres

MRF

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin

Xingyuan

Nexen Tire

AEOLUS TYRE

JK TYRE

Doublestar group

JINYU TYRE

HENGFENG

Sailun

KENDA TYRE

GUIZHOU TYRE

SHENGTAI

Cordiant

General Science Technology

Belshina

Wanda BOTO Tyre

Wanli Tire

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP

Nizhnekamskshina（TATNEFT）

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Tyre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Tyre market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Tyre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Tyre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Tyre Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Tyre Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bias Automotive Tyre

2.2.2 Radial Automotive Tyre

2.3 Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Tyre Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vehicle

2.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Tyre Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automotive Tyre by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automotive Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Automotive Tyre Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Bridgestone

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.1.3 Bridgestone Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Bridgestone News

12.2 Michelin

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.2.3 Michelin Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Michelin News

12.3 GoodYear

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.3.3 GoodYear Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 GoodYear News

12.4 Continental

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.4.3 Continental Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Continental News

12.5 Sumitomo

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.5.3 Sumitomo Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sumitomo News

12.6 Pirelli

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.6.3 Pirelli Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Pirelli News

12.7 Hankook

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Automotive Tyre Product Offered

12.7.3 Hankook Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Hankook News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716582-global-automotive-tyre-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)