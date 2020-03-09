Automotive Throttle Position Sensor Market 2019 Size, Trends, Top Companies, Growth Analysis, Regional Outlook, Global Forecast To 2025

The Automotive Throttle Position Sensor Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Automotive throttle position sensor is used to monitor the air intake of an engine. The throttle position sensor is usually located on the butterfly shaft, so that it can directly monitor the position of the throttle. In the current technology-driven automotive industry, the throttle position sensor is manufactured with low-cost heat resistant materials to withstand high-temperature range.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive throttle position sensor market during the forecast period are growing automotive industry with fuel-efficient technologies, increase in demand for engine control management system and changing regulatory norms by governments of different regions, such as Europe and North America. Sensor manufacturers such as Robert Bosch, Delphi, and Hella are developing new detecting technologies. For instance, the contactless inductive position sensor (CIPOS) introduced by Hella can uphold the new regulatory compliance on vehicle emission technology.

As market growth has shifted to developing countries, cost-effective throttle position sensors, such as potentiometer sensor, will drive the market. In the newer vehicles, the automotive OEMs require robust design, low cost and high-temperature range sensor in the vehicle. This growing demand for the fuel-efficient technology in the newer vehicle will result in the growing demand for throttle position sensor in the vehicles. Furthermore, the growing demand for passenger vehicles with installed latest throttle position detecting technology, such as closed throttle position sensor (CTPS) will result in the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the global automotive throttle position sensor market include Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), HELLA GmbH & Co. (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and CTS Corporation (US).

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive throttle position sensor is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing production of automobiles and automotive electronics from Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, the growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for automotive throttle position sensor market in this region.

In North America, the stringent norms and regulatory compliance by U.S. Environment Agency will lead the automotive and sensor manufacturers to produce reliable automotive throttle position sensors. It will give rise to the demand for small dimension, higher accurate, and durable throttle position sensors.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in automotive throttle position sensor market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players, such as Infineon Technologies (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

This study provides an overview of the global automotive throttle position sensor market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive throttle position sensors market by its product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and regions.

By Product Type

Potentiometer

Socket

Comprehensive

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

