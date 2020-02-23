Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2024

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

The rising number of accidents, increasing automation in vehicles, advanced and more sophisticated components and features of a vehicle, increasing pollution, these are factors due to which demand for vehicle tasting and inspection is increasing day by day.

In 2017, Europe dominated the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market with 43.7% share, thanks to the presence of some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and a steadily expanding domestic automotive industry.

North America also accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the well-established automotive sector. In regions like Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing are laid down so as to ensure the safety of human life. These regulations are also key drivers for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in these regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18200 million by 2024, from US$ 14000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Testing

Inspection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DEKRA

TÜV SÜD Group

Bureau Veritas

Applus Services

SGS Group

Intertek Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

TÜV Nord Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

