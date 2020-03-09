Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Overview 2017-2027 | Okazaki Manufacturing Company, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, NXP Semiconductors.

Growing applications, enhanced system efficiency and performance, driver convenience and reduction in emissions are some of the factors continuing to fuel the growth of the automotive temperature sensors market. Temperature sensors enable the enhancement of automotive systems. They are used in numerous applications to sense any damage. Conventionally, thermistor-based temperature sensors are used to send signals to gauges and then to electronic control modules. With increasing complexities, the types and numbers of temperature sensors have also increased due to enhanced performance requirements. Lead frame technology as a sub-assembly was incorporated to improve the traditional single-function and multi-functional sensors.

Other than this, with the help of newly developed thermistor-based temperature sensors, it has become easier to monitor temperature range up to 1000 degree Celsius for catalytic converters and exhaust gases. The expansion of automatic HVAC driver information feedback and control has led to a significant increase in the use of temperature sensors for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. The automatic HVAC control system also finds usage in cabin temperature sensors where they are used to provide automatically controlled cabin environment. The duct air temperature sensors used in automotive HVAC systems efficiently monitor the ambient temperature.

Automotive Temperature Sensor Market:Dynamics

Drivers:

The growth of automotive electronics has fuelled the growth of the automotive temperature sensors market. Automotive temperature sensors provide appropriate feedback about the parameters to be controlled. Furthermore, with increasing inputs/outputs from existing electronics in the HVAC systems and engine management, the automotive temperature sensors market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increasing demand from customers for advanced automatic control of systems and information regarding a vehicle’s status has led to an increase in the demand for the automotive temperature sensors. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding gas emission control and fuel economy are expected to drive the automotive temperature sensors market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Poor accuracy — it is impossible to gauge errors measuring less than one degree Celsius — may hamper the growth of the global automotive temperature sensors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, sensitivity of Hall Effect sensors, mobility of majority carriers and electrical resistance of surface elements are affected by temperature. This, in turn, may hamper the growth of the automotive temperature sensors market.

Trends:

Increased response time by smaller elements and installation in desired locations through smaller packages are some of the major trends witnessed in the automotive temperature sensors market. Furthermore, multi-functional temperature sensors with new as well as existing sensing elements are driving the market for automotive temperature sensors.

Automotive Temperature Sensor Market:Segmentation

Global automotive temperature sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and vehicle type. On the basis of product type, the global automotive temperature sensors market is segmented into conventional and digital automotive temperature sensors. Based on application, the global automotive temperature sensor market is segmented into powertrain, exhaust gas, steering, safety and control, telematics and others categories. On the basis of vehicle-type, the global automotive temperature sensors market is segmented into passenger cars, light-commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Automotive Temperature Sensor Market:Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the automotive temperature sensor market are: