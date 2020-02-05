Automotive Telematics: Safe Road to the Future of the Auto Industry

The global automotive telematics market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of players present in the market. The leading players in the market are building alliance and collaborating with other players in the market to maintain their position in the global market. The top four players TomTom International B.V., I.D. Systems, Inc., Agero, Inc., and Airbiquity, Inc. held 38% market share in 2016. These players are focusing on expanding their product line by using innovative techniques and investing heavily in technological development with the aim to bring better and advanced products.

In a recent report published by Transparency Market Research, the global automotive telematics market is projected to expand at healthy CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The global automotive telematics market was worth US$10.15 bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$75.79 bn by the end of 2025.

Based on application, the vehicle tracking segment is lead the market in 2016by holding 30% share in the overall market. By rising at this rate the market is projected to maintain its dominance in the automotive telematics market during the forecast period, as the technology makes the location tracking of the vehicle easier and fast. On the regional front, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. In 2016, this region held 33.5% share in the global market. Owing to rapid growth in automotive industry and increasing demand from developing countries like China, Russia, and India this market is leading in Asia Pacific.

The rapid growth of digitalization in automotive sector coupled with increasing use of advanced technologies and adoption of cloud technologies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive telematics market. Adding to it, growing video telematics that are used to track driver’s behavior is also expected to increase the demand for this market. Moreover, the rising incidence of road accidents has created the need for these type of technologies that will help in analyzing and tracking the live position to avoid chances of accidents. The need for safety measures has also increased due to the rising number of vehicles on road. Thus, by considering the above-mentioned factors the global automotive telematics market is projected to rise significantly in the near future.

Despite the increasing demand for automotive telematics and flourishing automotive industry, few restraining factors are projected to obstruct the growth of this market. One such factor is lack of standardization and concerns related to data security and privacy. Moreover, problems related to communication breakdown and error rates are also high that hamper the growth of the automotive telematics market globally. Thus, these factors need to be examined with which the market can gain traction and grow effectively in the near future. However, government intervention is required due to the increasing acceptance of telematics at the global level, which in turn will help the market to grow effectively in the forthcoming years.