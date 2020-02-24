Report Description Automotive Switches Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 Report Description Fact.MR has compiled a market study of the automotive switches market and published a report titled, “Automotive Switches Market Projected to contribute to the sales volume of 4,207.6 Million units by 2028 end.”. While considering the prominent automotive industry trends prevailing in the global marketplace, the report has covered all the vital facets of the automotive switches market. The market analysis is based on market data for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast of the market performance is derived for the period of 2018-2028. The automotive switches market report delivers thorough analysis of global as well as regional trends and their impact on the growth of the automotive switches market.

Traditional handbrakes are gradually being replaced by handbrake automotive switches or electronic parking brakes. Growing demand for comfort and convenience in the automobiles has led consumers to prefer electronic components over mechanical components. The advanced technology of handbrake automotive switches or electronic parking brakes allows the driver to operate the brake without distraction or involvement of physical efforts. Apart from delivering convenience, handbrake automotive switches save space in the hump area which can be used for other functions. In addition, advanced automated technology of the handbrake switch system is claimed to deliver better safety to car occupants, allows low-speed traction control during parking and prevents rolling back of the car at stop signals. Although initially limited to luxury vehicles, owing to the benefits of handbrake automotive switches majority of premium car manufacturers including Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes and Porsche have replaced traditional handbrakes with handbrake automotive switches.

With the growing investments in electric and connected cars, the automotive switches industry is likely to face challenges in terms of declining requirement of automotive switches. The driver assistance technologies are flourishing in the automotive market where technologies such as face recognition, voice command and automatic emergency braking are being highly sought after. In addition, the digital touchpad infotainment system is witnessing a growing demand among digital-savvy consumers. Increasing preference for digitalization and liking for touch-based displays have encouraged automotive technology manufacturers to dip their toes into digital-driven business models.

The market for two-wheelers is rising steadily while witnessing a stellar demand for motorcycles. According to the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), demographic changes led by baby boomers and millennials are driving the sales of motorcycles in the United States. Increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries such as India, Brazil and ASEAN is likely to influence the growth of the automotive switches market in the two-wheelers segment. In addition, higher demand for original parts and equipment in the two wheelers is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the automotive switches market players.

