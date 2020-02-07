Automotive Sunroof Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024) Webasto,Inalfa,Inteva,Yachiyo

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 120 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Automotive Sunroof market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Sunroof market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.

With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

The worldwide market for Automotive Sunroof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 9780 million US$ in 2024, from 5910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Sunroof in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Vendors are:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

Market Products / Types:

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Other Type

Market Applications / End-Users:

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF Market.

