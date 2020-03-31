Automotive Sunroof Market Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Automotive Sunroof Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Sunroof Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The global automotive sunroof market for value is estimated to register 8.96% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 7,475.6 million in 2017 to USD 12,447.0 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This could offer an insight into the future market demography and enable market players to plan their strategies accordingly.

Segment Analysis:

The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented based on type, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into inbuilt sunroof, spoiler sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and others. The inbuilt sunroof segment is expected to dominate the automotive sunroof market in 2017 and further led the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements in inbuilt sunroofs, such as press and hold operation, venting, auto-close system, auto-retract system, along with soft touch operations are anticipated to increase the popularity of inbuilt sunroofs in the near future.

Companies Covered:

The key players of the global automotive sunroof Market are Webasto Group, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd, and Magna International Inc., Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Wuhu Mosentek Automobile Technology Co., Ltd, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Automotive sunroof market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global automotive sunroof market during the forecast period with 33.40% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 28.36% and 28.26%, respectively. In Europe, Germany was the largest market in 2017 and was valued at USD 1,263 million. The growth of the automotive sunroof market in Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for premium vehicles and the increasing consumer preference towards comfort features have resulted in the rising adoption of sunroofs in passenger vehicles all over the region.

Key Developments:

In March 2018, Webasto inaugurated its production unit of roof systems in Guangzhou, China. The facility is working to develop core technologies for sunroof, as well as research and development for the solar sunroof. The production plant has the annual production capacity of 1.6 million sunroofs.

In January 2018, BorgWarner provided advanced electro-hydraulically actuated Automotive Sunroof (AWD) coupling for the new Volkswagen Crafter. The coupling is lightweight and compact and offers high torque accuracy for improved fuel economy as well as enhanced stability, traction and handling on a variety of terrains.

In September 2017, Inteva Products inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Mexico. The new facility has 300,000-square-foot area and produced interior systems, roof systems, closure systems, motors, and electronics.

In June 2017, Magna International Inc. produced 275,000 soft-top convertible roofs for the Fiat 500C. The convertible roofs are produced at Tychy, Poland. The convertible roof has premium, dual-layer multi-position power-retractable cloth top that can be operated at vehicle speeds of up to 50 miles, per hour.

