Automotive Sunroof 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.8% and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Sunroof Market 2019

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.

With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

The worldwide market for Automotive Sunroof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 9780 million US$ in 2024, from 5910 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Sunroof in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sunroof Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inbuilt Sunroof

1.2.2 Spoiler Sunroof

1.2.3 Pop-up Sunroof

1.2.4 Panoramic Sunroof

1.2.5 Other Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sedan

1.3.2 SUV

1.3.3 Other Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Webasto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Webasto Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Inalfa

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Inalfa Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Inteva

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Inteva Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Yachiyo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Yachiyo Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mobitech

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mobitech Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Aisin Seiki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Wanchao

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wanchao Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

