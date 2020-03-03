Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Key player, Competitive Landscape, Demand, Forecast To 2023

The global Automotive Sun Visor Market is expected to witness ~4.3% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Sun visors, which are composed of several components such as mirror, padding, frame, electric cable, flap, and lights, have become an integral part of automobiles. The sun visor is made of molded substrates, plastics, metals, and fabrics. It is positioned in the cabin of the vehicle just beyond the windshield, on both, the passenger and driver side. The main function of an automotive sun visor is to protect the sun rays affecting the driver or passenger’s vision. Increasing vehicle production globally is driving the growth of this market.

The increasing demand for passenger vehicles across the globe, growing concerns for driver and vehicle safety are considered as the key driving factors of this market. Besides, growing support from governments of various countries to reduce road accidents and reduce the heat entering the vehicles, due to which, the usage of air-conditioners in vehicles can be reduced, are set to accelerate the growth of this market during the study period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive sun visor include Irvin Automotive Products, Inc (US), GUMOTEX (Chez Republic), GRIOS s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Atlas Holding (US), KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), HOWA TEXTILE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Japan), OTOTRIM Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Panel (Turkey), FOMPAK (Turkey), and KB Foam Inc. (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive sun visor is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles in China, India, Korea, and Japan. Moreover, growing population, and rising purchasing power of people are expected to play a key role in the growth of the automotive sun visor market in this region.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in automotive sun visor market during forecast period owing to the growing trend of electric vehicles, stringent regulations regarding passenger and driver safety and increasing number of light vehicles across the Europen Union.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive sun visor market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive sun visor market by type, material, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Type

LCD Sun Visor

Conventional Sun Visor

By Material

Vinyl

Fabric

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

