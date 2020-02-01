Automotive Struts Market -Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2026 – KYB Americas Corporation, GKN, ZF, MANDO Magneti Marelli

Automotive struts are an important part of the suspension system. These are connected on top of the vehicle’s chassis. Struts gives place in the suspension system to mount the suspension springs, coil spring. These springs withstand the ground clearance height of the automobile, so there has a plate for the spring. Struts also interchange the upper controller arm and it ties straight to the knuckle on the vehicle. In certain cases, struts provide a vehicle a slight capability to adjust placement in the suspension system and in the vehicle.

Components of suspension system changes according to the requirement in the vehicle. Coil springs are replacing conventional leaf springs in passenger and commercial vehicles. Increase in penetration of coil springs in vehicles is likely to propel the automotive struts market. Rise in the number of passenger vehicles is projected to boost the production of automotive struts during the forecast period. Increasing demand for light-weighted materials for struts is another major dynamic that is likely to propel the overall growth of automotive struts market. Coil springs provide comfort to consumers in passenger vehicles. Additionally, increase in awareness about passenger safety is boosting the demand for advanced suspension systems. This, in turn, is propelling the automotive struts market. These struts are not extensively employed in heavy vehicles. This is a major restraint of the automotive struts market.

The global automotive struts market can be segmented based on type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the automotive strut market can be divided into MacPherson struts, air struts, and others. MacPherson strut comes with a combination of primary functions of shock absorber, with capability to handle the sideways loads. Air struts are primarily used in air suspension units of a vehicle.

Based on material, the automotive struts market can be segregated into aluminum struts, steel struts, and others. Aluminum struts are most commonly used due to advantages provided by aluminum. Struts made from carbon reinforced plastic are used in several vehicles. This material reduces the weight of the suspension unit in a vehicle.

In terms of vehicles type, the automotive struts market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominate the market due to higher adoption of coil springs and higher number of production of passenger vehicles than commercial vehicles.

Based on sales channels, the automotive struts market can be classified into OEM and aftermarket. Struts need to be replaced once or twice in a vehicle’s lifetime, as these are under the load of upper body of the vehicle for most of the time.

The global automotive struts market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a dominant share of the automotive struts market due to high production of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Europe has dominant share of passenger vehicle hence region has more production of the automotive struts.

Key players operating in the global automotive struts market include KYB Americas Corporation, GKN, ZF, MANDO Magneti Marelli, and Tenneco.

