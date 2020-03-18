Automotive Steel Wheels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Automotive steel wheels are circular shaped rims on which the tires are mounted. They are responsible for enabling mobility of an automobile and to carry the weight of the vehicle. From conventional cast-iron wheels to high-performance carbon fiber alloys, automotive wheels have evolved significantly in terms of the materials used to manufacture them.

The analysts forecast the global automotive steel wheels market is expected to grow to 312.64 million units by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive steel wheels market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accuride

• ALCAR HOLDING

• Fastco Canada

• IOCHPE

• Steel Strips Wheel

• TOPY INDUSTRIES

Market driver

• Low development cost and advantages of steel wheels

Market challenge

• Increasing penetration of aluminum alloy wheels

Market trend

• Vendors incorporating advanced manufacturing technology for high-strength steel wheels

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Segmentation by vehicle type

• Comparison by vehicle type

• Passenger vehicles– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• LCVs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• M&HCVs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles

• Vendors incorporating advanced manufacturing technology for high-strength steel wheels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• IOCHPE

• TOPY INDUSTRIES

• Accuride

• ALCAR HOLDING

• Steel Strips Wheel

• Fastco Canada

Continued…..

