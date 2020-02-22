Automotive Software Market Analysis, Top Companies, Segmentation, Demands, Forecast 2023

Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness ~20% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Solution, by System, by Vehicle Type, Propulsion and Region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Software Market include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), BlackBerry (Canada), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Elektrobit (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Airbiquity Inc. (US), Green Hills Software (US), Autonet Mobile, Inc. (USA), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

Market Overview:

The automotive software is a function which employed in vehicle hardware to transfer instructions and display control functions in vehicles. The software service and solutions has become an integral part of automotive industry. The use of software solutions helps to enhance performance, safety, and driving experience. There are a wide variety of software systems in automotive including auto mechanical software, connectivity software, auto driver software, entertainment, safety and navigation software among others.

The major key driving factors for the growth of this market are the improving automotive infrastructure in countries such as China, Germany, Norway, US, and Japan, increasing production and sales of automobiles globally, rapidly growing demand for autonomous and connected vehicles, increasing adoption for driver assistance safety system, growing concern over driver and vehicle safety, and the growing demand for environment friendly vehicles.

Automotive Software Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Software Market is segmented on the basis of solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into autopilot software, navigation software, entertainment software, and car safety software.

On the basis of system, the market has been segmented into ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Powertrain Systems, Infotainment Systems, Communication System, and telematics system.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

On the basis of propulsion, the market has been segmented into ICE vehicle and electric vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Automotive Software Market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing automotive infrastructure and increases in sales of connected vehicles across the region. Moreover, increased production and sales of electric vehicle is expected to boost the demand for automotive software market in this region. Furthermore, the rise in demand for safety features in vehicles and increasing investment by public and private players to develop ICT infrastructure are contributing in the growth of this market in this region.

