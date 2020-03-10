AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.
Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.
Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.
Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.
To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, automotive software market will be a market of fierce competition.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automotive Software will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 17200 million by 2023, from US$ 8660 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Dealer Management System
F&I Solution
Inventory Solutions
Digital Marketing Solution
Others
Segmentation by application:
Manufacturer Retail Store
Automotive Dealer
Automotive Repair Store
Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
CDK Global
Cox Automotive
Reynolds and Reynolds
Dealertrack
Dominion Enterprise
Wipro Limited
Infomedia
TitleTec
Epicor
Auto – IT
MAM Software
Internet Brands
NEC
ARI
Auto/Mate
RouteOne
WHI Solutions
Yonyou
Shenzhen Lianyou
Kingdee
Qiming Information
Checking – On – Tech
Guangzhou Surpass
Shoujia Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Automotive Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automotive Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Automotive Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Automotive Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Dealer Management System
2.2.2 F&I Solution
2.2.3 Electronic Vehicle Registration
2.2.4 Inventory Solutions
2.2.5 Digital Marketing Solution
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Automotive Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Automotive Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Manufacturer Retail Store
2.4.2 Automotive Dealer
2.4.3 Automotive Repair Store
2.4.4 Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent
2.5 Automotive Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Automotive Software by Players
3.1 Global Automotive Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automotive Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Automotive Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automotive Software by Regions
4.1 Automotive Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Automotive Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Automotive Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Automotive Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automotive Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Automotive Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Automotive Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automotive Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Automotive Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Automotive Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
……Continued
