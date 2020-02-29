Automotive Smart Tire Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2023

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 18.5% During 2019 – 2023. Automotive Smart Tire Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Pneumatic and Non-pneumatic Tires), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM, OES, and IAM) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7422

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Smart Tire Market include The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (USA), Michelin Group (France), NEXEN TIRE Corporation (Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)

Market Highlights

With technology advancements, the race is on to develop smart or intelligent tires that rely on IoT connectivity to offer and deliver enhanced safety, more durability, increased fuel efficiency, and improved vehicle performance. Furthermore, governments across the globe studied and suggested that one in 12-14 tires on heavy commercial vehicle is dangerously under-inflated which may cause severe accidents.

Prominent tire manufacturers are experimenting with software platforms and IoT-connected sensors to monitor and measure tire performance. The launch of ContiConnect by Continental AG has offered new digital tire monitoring platform for fleet owners in Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and U.S. and to introduce to Europe and Asian market by 2019.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Smart Tire Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Smart Tire Market by technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

By Technology

Pneumatic Tires

Non-pneumatic Tires

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Smart Tire is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is estimated to dominate the automotive smart tire market owing to relatively high adoption of sensor integrated tires by prominent tire manufacturers and singificant demand for autonomous and self driving cars in the region. Furthemore, demand for safety alternatives, fuel efficiency enhancement, strict measures to reduce accidental rates, and rising automotive production in countries such as India, China, and ASEAN are some of the drivers which are expected to propel the demand of smart tires in Asia Pacific region.

North America tire associations and prominent vehicle manufacturers have shown signfincant interests and demand for smart or intelligent tires which provide real time data and information pertaining to avoid accidents and loss to fleet owners.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued….

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-smart-tire-market-7422

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]