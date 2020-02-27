Automotive Smart Antenna Market Analysis, Business Outlook, Competitive Strategies Forecast 2023

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 7.5% During 2019 – 2023. Automotive Smart Antenna Market Research Report: Information by Frequency (Ultra-high, Very High, and High), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM, OES, and IAM) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Smart Antenna Market include Ficosa International, S.A.(Spain), Continental AG (Germany), Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH (Germany), West Corporation (US), Ace Technologies Corp. (Korea), Antenova M2M (UK), WORLD PRODUCTS INC.(US), KATHREIN SE (Germany), Laird (US), among others.

Market Highlights

Approved technology and innovations enable antennas to integrate in one single unit for variety of services such as digital radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, satellite, and GPS. Moreover, mobile communications, compensators, television, analogue radio reception, and independent vehicle heaters are some of the other major applications of smart antenna. The automotive smart antenna helps in reducing the complexity of vehicle electronics through combining the antenna, tuner, and transceiver in a single unit. Automotive smart antenna, due to its scalability, can be connected to a range of head unit variants and performs functions that were previously integrated in head unit.

Furthermore, automotive smart antenna is located under rear bumpers, spoiler, roof, and front under-glass. In the recent times, automotive smart antenna manufacturers are merging with automotive OEMs to perform extensive test program to meet customer requirements and stringent safety norms and standards.

Automotive smart antenna provides the full spectrum of connectivity for wireless products across WLAN, LTE, UHF, cellular, and VHF applications. The rising demand for adding intelligence, awareness and connectivity to the vehicles is helping to define an entirely new landscape for safety, infotainment, convenience, and communication.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Smart Antenna Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Smart Antenna Market by solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Frequency

Ultra-high

Very High

High

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Original Equipment Supplier

Independent Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Smart Antenna is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to stringent safety norms and significant production of electric vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, rise in adoption of positioning and wireless technologies across new and exiting vehicles is expected to drive the global automotive smart antenna market in the next five years.

Production of light duty vehicles in North America and increase in installation of safety, communication, and intelligent features across light trucks to augment the growth of automotive smart antenna market in the region. Furthermore, significant sales of electric vehicles in European region is expected to drive the market in the region.

