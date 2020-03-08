Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altair Engineering

Ansys

PTC

Siemens

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Synopsys

Mathworks

ESI

IPG Automotive

AVL

Aras

Comsol

Simul8

Design Simulation Technologies

dSpace

Opal-Rt

Simscale

Anylogic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Prototyping

Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Prototyping

1.5.3 Testing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Size

2.2 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Altair Engineering

12.1.1 Altair Engineering Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.1.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development

12.2 Ansys

12.2.1 Ansys Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.2.4 Ansys Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ansys Recent Development

12.3 PTC

12.3.1 PTC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.3.4 PTC Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 PTC Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Autodesk

12.5.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.5.4 Autodesk Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.6 Dassault Systemes

12.6.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.6.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.7 Synopsys

12.7.1 Synopsys Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.7.4 Synopsys Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Synopsys Recent Development

12.8 Mathworks

12.8.1 Mathworks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.8.4 Mathworks Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mathworks Recent Development

12.9 ESI

12.9.1 ESI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.9.4 ESI Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ESI Recent Development

12.10 IPG Automotive

12.10.1 IPG Automotive Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Introduction

12.10.4 IPG Automotive Revenue in Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IPG Automotive Recent Development

