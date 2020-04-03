Automotive Simulation Market Global Size, Prominent Players, Future scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR to 2023

Summary

Automotive Simulation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities by Application (Drive Systems, Mechanical Components, and Fluid Power), End users (OEM, Suppliers, and Organizations), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Component (Software and Services) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Simulation Market Highlights

Technology advancement and continuous improvement are the major fields where the vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers are working to offer energy efficient and cost-effective solutions to the end users. Furthermore, rising demand for maximizing the operational productivity, support continuous improvement, and response to changing customer demand have resulted in vehicle OEMs, assemblers, component suppliers, and government organizations to rely on the simulation software.

Recent developments have offered OEMs and suppliers to roll-out simulation intellectual property, and framework for re-use and deployment. The simulation process management offers and provides companies to market their knowledge to real added value. Also, it further helps in re-application, re-use, and smart capture of new and existing simulation methods through the organization. Moreover, simulation helps in analyzing different behaviors such as heat transfer, linear and non-linear solids, vibrations, among others.

The Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to witness ~10% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Simulation Market include ESI Group (Germany), dSPACE GmbH (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (US), MOOG INC. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), PG Automotive GmbH (Germany), TESIS GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Simulation is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Europe region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles. Moreover, significant adoption of cost-effective testing and simulating solutions by vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers to boost the demand for Automotive Simulation Market in this region.

North America is estimated to grow at a significant rate in Automotive Simulation Market during forecast period owing to developments and innovations in efficient solutions for simulating and testing of vehicles by proiminent manufacturers in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing automotive production in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Simulation Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Simulation Market by solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Application

Drive Systems

Mechanical Components

Fluid Power

By End Users

OEM

Component suppliers

Research & Engineering Organizations

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Component

Software

Services

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

