Automotive Sensor Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Study Objectives of Automotive Sensors Market:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automotive Sensors Market

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

– To Analyze the Global Automotive Sensors Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by vehicle type, and by technology

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automotive Sensors Market

Market Synopsis of Automotive Sensors Market:

Market Scenario:

Sensors can be broadly defined as devices used to detect fluctuations/changes in the working environment, and initiate an appropriate & predefined output. Automotive sensors are sensors such as pressure, temperature, motion, and position sensors which are used across the key end-point applications within an automobile, viz. chassis, power train, and body system. The count of sensors used in automobiles has increased significantly, owing to the increasing demand of safety and environmental concerns both from the perspective of governmental agencies and consumers. The market for global automotive sensors is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 8-9% during the forecast period.

Key Findings

– Driving trends such as miniaturization, and rising disposable income of middle class population are expected to provide a huge boost to the automotive sector thereby, driving the demand for automotive sensors market

– Factors such as unfledged aftermarket services, and constantly intensifying price competitiveness is hampering the market growth

– Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience the fast growth as compared to other regions within the automotive sensors market

Segments:

The market has been majorly segmented on the basis of type which includes; temperature, pressure, motion, position, optical, gas, level, torque, and mass air flow sensors. The market has been categorized in terms of technology into Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS), and others. The market has also been segmented on the basis of vehicle types into low end, medium end, high end, heavy vehicle, and electrical vehicles.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Sensors Market:

Globally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share within the Automotive Sensors market. It has been experiencing rapid growth in the last two years owing to the stringent government regulations, compelling car designers to upgrade the safety provision in the car designs, thus giving a much needed thrust to the automotive sensor market. North America is expected to be the second fastest market; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players for Automotive Sensors Market:

The key players profiled and analyzed in this market research report are Analog Devices Inc., Avago Technologies, Bosch Sensortech GmBH, Bourns Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Infineon Technologies, Micronas Semiconductor Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, TRW Automotive Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology.

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• U.K

• Rest of Europe

Asia– Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

