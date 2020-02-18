AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Sensor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Sensor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automotive sensors monitor and control the chemical, physical and process changes of the automobiles. Sensors are used to minimize the fuel consumption, reduce onboard weight of vehicle and comply with government regulations towards the passenger’s safety.

Asia Pacific automotive sensor market was the largest regional segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the presence of key automobile manufacturers in this region, particularly in China and India.

Asia Pacific was followed by Europe, which accounted for over 20.7% of the revenue share in 2017. North America also had a considerable revenue share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025. This growth is due to favorable legal situations, particularly in the U.S.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

Sensata

Autoliv

Infineon

Freescale

STMicroelectronics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

