Automotive Seats Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Global automotive seats market is valued for approximately USD 60.24 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.46% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles followed by rising demand for comfort automotive seats are driving the market growth across the glove over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Luxury’s sports cars and SUV’s covered around 20% market share in California in 2017. Moreover, according to European Union (EU) report in 2016, luxury cars covered 62% market share in Europe. Thus, growing demand of luxury cars is expected to drive the adoption of automotive seats across the globe.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Seats market is segmented into technology, trim material, components, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle and type. Technology segment is further divided into heated seats, heated & powered seats, massage seats, memory seats, powered seats, standard seats and ventilated seats, trim material is segmented into fabric, genuine leather and synthetic leather. Components segment is further divided into Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headers, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, and Seat Track. Vehicle type segment comprised of Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks and Buses, additionally electric and hybrid vehicle segment is divided into Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and type segment includes Bucket Seat and Split Bench.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players mainly include-

Adient

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku

Magna International

TS Tech

Aisin Seiki

NHK Spring

Tachi-S

Gentherm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741206-global-automotive-seats-market-size-study-by-technology

By Technology:

Heated Seats

Heated & Powered Seats

Massage Seats

Memory Seats

Powered Seats

Standard Seats

Ventilated Seats

By Trim Material:

Fabric

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

By Components:

Armrest

Pneumatic System

Seat Belt

Seat Frame and Structure

Seat Headrest

Seat Height Adjuster

Seat Recliners

Seat Track

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Buses

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Seats Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Seats Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Seats Market, By Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Automotive Seats Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Heated Seats

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Heated & Powered Seats

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Massage Seats

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Memory Seats

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Powered Seats

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Standard Seats

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Ventilated Seats

5.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Seats Market, By Trim Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Automotive Seats Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Fabric

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Genuine Leather

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Synthetic Leather

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3741206-global-automotive-seats-market-size-study-by-technology

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com