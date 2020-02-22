Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive seals and gaskets is the system used to filling gap, absorbing shock, isolating noise and offsetting deviation in the automotive. Automotive seals and gaskets can be divided into body sealing system and components sealing system.

The automotive seals and gaskets industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2010-2015 the average growth rate of global production of automotive seals and gaskets is 5.31% %. In 2010, the global production of component sealing product is over 3.12 million units, while in 2014, the total production is over 3.56 million units. In 2010, the global production of body sealing product is over 3100 million meters, while in 2014, the total production is over 4100 million meters.

Global automotive seals and gaskets industry is highly concentrated. In component sealing product, the top six manufacturers control over 54.17% of the global market share(NOK, Federal-mogul, Freudenberg, Elringklinger, Dana, SKF), in body sealing product, the top six manufacturers control over 66.84% of the global market share(Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Nishikawa, Standard Profil, Henniges).

China remains the largest market for automotive seals and gaskets production. In component sealing product, China has a market share of 28.19%, followed by Europe and North America. In body sealing product, China has a market share of 24.07%, followed by Europe and North America. Chinese vehicle production market share is over 26% of the global vehicle market in 2015, which drives the demand of automotive seals and gaskets in China.

The global Automotive Seals and Gaskets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Seals and Gaskets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Seals and Gaskets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cooper Standard

Toyoda gosei

Hutchinson

Nishikawa

Standard Profil

Henniges

Kinugawa

Hwaseung R&A

Guihang

Minth Group

Xiantong

Faltech

Jianxin Zhao’s

Jiaxuan

Brilliance

Haida

Segment by Type

Body Sealing System

Components Sealing System

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Seals and Gaskets Manufacturers

Automotive Seals and Gaskets Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Seals and Gaskets Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

