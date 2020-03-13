Automotive Rubber Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018–2024

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are the major additives in deodorants and antiperspirants. Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are fragrance, carriers, antimicrobial and others. These ingredients provide fragrance, increased shelf life, moisturization, and other functions to the deodorants and antiperspirants.

Research Methodology

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped us in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077626

Key Market Insights

Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are widely utilized to increase the shelf life, provide fragrance, to prevent bacterial breakdown and control body sweat. The manufacturers are focusing towards innovation to capture more of the market share. The demand for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients is increasing owing to the increased demand for personal care products and increased ability to spend.

Europe dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate in the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market are Wacker Chemie, BASF, IFF, AkzoNobel, and Givaudan.

Types:

o Alcohol

o Fragrance

o Antimicrobial

o Aluminum Salt

Product:

o Aerosol Spray

o Roll On

o Stick & Gels

o Others

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10077626

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 11

1.1 Europe has the highest dominance in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market 11

1.2 By type, Alcohol dominates the market 11

2 Market Positioning 13

2.1 Industry Snapshot 13

2.1.1 Industry Overview 13

2.1.2 LKey Trends 13

2.2 Related Markets 14

3 Market Outlook 15

3.1 Introduction 15

3.2 Value Chain Analysis 16

3.3 Market Segmentation 16

4 Market Characteristics 18

4.1 PESTLE Analysis 18

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 20

4.3 Market Dynamics 20

4.3.1 Drivers 21

4.3.1.1 Increasing Ability to spend 21

4.3.1.2 Increased usage of fragrances in personal care 21

4.3.1.3 Increasing demand for custom fragrances 22

4.3.2 Restraints 22

4.3.2.1 Increasing regulations by regulatory bodies 22

4.3.2.2 Restriction on usage of aluminum slat and parabens 22

4.3.2.3 Fluctuations in raw material prices 22

4.3.3 Opportunities 22

4.3.3.1 Increasing demand for alcohol based free perfumes 22

4.3.3.2 Demand for various different aromas 23

4.3.3.3 Emerging markets in Asia Pacific 23

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 23

4.4 Patent Analysis 23

5 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Ingredient, By Type 26

5.1 Overview 26

5.2 Alcohol 27

5.3 Fragrance 29

5.4 Antimicrobial 30

5.5 Aluminum Salts 32

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/deodorant-and-antiperspirant-ingredients-market/10077626

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609