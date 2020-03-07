Automotive Rubber Hoses Market to Grow Substantially during 2017 – 2027 With Key Palyers Semperit AG Holding Hutchinson SA Nichirin Co., Ltd.

Conveyance of important fluids such as coolant, fuel and lubricants within an automobile is an integral process duly carried out by flexible conduits known as automotive rubber hoses where the build material is mainly rubber or any of its variants. In addition to transmission of various fluids, automotive rubber hoses also effectively convey pressure from one actuation point to another in a hydraulic circuit as well as function as a medium to create vacuum wherever necessary in an automobile. The design of automotive rubber hoses is governed by parameters including application, working conditions, pressure ratings, compatibility with varying chemicals and fluids, etc. Automotive applications such as HVAC, braking and steering systems require the assistance of automotive hoses to ensure smooth functioning of various systems. With the move towards increasing the performance and efficiency of automobiles without compromising on fuel consumption, the inclusion of turbochargers in the power unit system of a vehicle is on the rise, paving a way for the growth of long lasting and extra durable automotive rubber hoses favouring the growth of the market on a long term basis.

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Dynamics

The primary factor driving the growth of the automotive rubber hoses market is the ever increasing production of automobiles owing to changing lifestyle of customers, increase in disposable incomes and preference of having a personal vehicle. Automotive hoses made of synthetic materials such as heavy duty plastics and composites are slightly costlier than that of hoses made of rubber, prompting a shift towards the cheaper alternative by the customers, thus paving a way for the growth of the automotive rubber hoses market. The year on year strengthening of emission norms and regulations implemented by the Governments of various countries is also another key factor prompting the manufacturers to come up with solutions to build durable rubber hoses, further augmenting the growth of the market.

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market: Segmentation

Automotive Rubber HosesMarket can be segmented mainly on the basis of vehicle type, application, sales channel and product type.

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

Special Purpose vehicles

Two Wheelers

By application, the market can be segmented as:

Turbocharger hoses

Engine Heating, cooling and radiator hoses

Air Conditioning hoses

Lubrication hoses

Transmission hoses

Brake hoses

Fuel hoses

By sales channel, the market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By product type, the market can be segmented as:

Non-reinforced rubber hoses

Metal-reinforced rubber hoses

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market: Regional Outlook

In North America region, the U.S. is expected to exhibit robust growth in the automotive rubber hoses market, followed by Canada, considering the flourishing automotive industry in the region. Asia Pacific region is on par with North America, exhibiting high potential for the market owing to growing vehicle production in China, India and Japan. Emerging countries in the Latin America region such as Mexico and Brazil create attractive opportunities for the automotive rubber hoses market as many well-known automobile manufacturers have set up their automotive plants in these countries. Resale of automobiles in Middle East and Africa is a popular trend in the region prompting a healthy sales of aftermarket automotive rubber hoses improving the market as far as the aftermarket segment is concerned.

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Global Automotive Rubber Hoses market are Semperit AG Holding, Hutchinson SA, Nichirin Co., Ltd., Imperial Auto Industries Limited, Marugo Rubber Industries,Ltd., Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Jayem Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Gates Corporation, Mackay Consolidated Industries Pty Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.