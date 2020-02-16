Automotive Roof Systems Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2024

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive roof system product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, the global production of automotive roof system reaches nearly 27 million units; the CAGR of global automotive roof system market is around 10.18% during the last five years.

The automotive roof system market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 78.10% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40.56% market share.

The worldwide market for Automotive Roof Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 6020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Roof Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

CIE Automotive

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inbuilt Roof System

Spoiler Roof System

Panoramic Roof System

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan & Hatchbacks

SUVs

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Roof Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Roof Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Roof Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Roof Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Roof Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

