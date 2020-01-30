Automotive Roof Control Module Market 2028: Top Key Players Tata Elxsi, ZF TRW Automotive

Automotive Roof Control Module Market: Introduction

The last few decades has been a revival of advanced technologies being implemented in automobiles. Functions that have been considered as highly compound and challenging to be implemented are not only being provided, but numerous other facilities are also being manufactured on those very functions. One of those functions include control units, which are the foundation for vehicle electronics. Control units combine various comfort and safety function for a wide range of applications such as light control, roof control, body control system and the system for the trunks. Automotive roof control module is commonly found in all the modern cars is an example of the resulting challenges. The functionality of any roof control module includes emergency control of sunroof, monitoring the vehicle interior, evaluation of rain sensor signal and temperature sensor data and functioning the multiple dimmable lights sources, amongst others. The automotive roof control module also varies with the communication technology used such as local interconnection network and controller area network. And the communication typically covers both standard and non-standard signals. The high functionality of the automotive roof control module leads to significant investment in research and development facility for electronic control units, by the manufacturers.

Automotive Roof Control Module Market: Dynamics

In the recent years, power electronics in automotive application delivered high development in controlling automotive electronics. Moreover, the growing investment in the production of control modules is projected to provide high growth opportunities for the automotive roof control module market. Fluctuating fuel prices and growing environmental issues have influenced consumers, especially in developed countries in Europe and North America, to opt for electric car models such as electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and several advantages associated with the automotive roof control module are factors expected to drive the growth of the market for automotive roof control module.

However, the low replacement rate of automotive roof control module in vehicle is expected to restrain the growth of the automotive roof control module market.

Automotive Roof Control Module Market: Segmentation

The automotive roof control module market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, communication technology type, and application.

On the basis of the vehicle type automotive roof control module market can be segmented as:

Passenger vehicle

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

On the basis of the communication technology type, the automotive roof control module market can be segmented as:

CAN in-vehicle communication

LIN in-vehicle communication

On the basis of the application, the automotive roof control module market can be segmented as:

Sun-roof Control

Vehicle Interior monitoring

Light Functioning

Other (Temperature and rain sensing)

Automotive Roof Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific with the significant production of automotive vehicles, is expected to hold a prominent position in the automotive roof control module market. In Asia Pacific, developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, are notably growing with high demand in the automotive industry within the last few years. Manufacturers are opting for establishing production plants and research and developments units in APEJ. Such factors are further expected to create progressive growth opportunities for the automotive roof control module market in the region. North America is a developed automotive market and has great penetration for technologically advanced and high-cost products. A significant share of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region is equipped with advanced technologies such as electronic control modules and automotive roof control module. Furthermore, significant sales of sports and luxury vehicles in the North America region makes the market more inclined towards the adoption of advanced technologies. Majority of technology leaders operating in the automotive roof control module market are based out in Europe. Manufacturers are focusing on utilizing advanced materials and technologies to achieve higher and efficient automotive roof control module. Japan automotive market has some of the leading manufacturers based out locally, which will further expected to deliver high growth opportunities for the automotive roof control module market. Latin America and MEA are estimated to witness moderate growth in the automotive roof control module market.

Automotive Roof Control Module Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the participants in the global automotive roof control module market identified across the value chain include: