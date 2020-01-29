Automotive Rocker Arm Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2019 to 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.
An engine’s efficiency depends on various factors; among which, its capacity of air processing plays an important role in the production of power. An internal combustion engine uses an air-fuel mixture to produce power, but air is relatively difficult to consume as compared to fuel. The automotive rocker arm is an important part of the internal combustion engine. An automotive rocker arm is an oscillating lever that converts the radial movement of cam lobe into a linear movement at the poppet valve, so as to open it. When the camshaft lobe lifts the outer side of the automotive rocker arm, the inside presses the valve stem down so as to open the valve and air is sucked into the cylinder. Hence, the automotive rocker arm plays an important role in providing a means of multiplying the lift ratio, which is crucial in the working of an engine.
Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13332
Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Trends, Drivers, Restraints
Nowadays, due to various technologies and inventions, many automobile manufacturers focus on producing light weight engine. Attributing to this, designers attempt to reduce the weight of an engine by reducing the weight of various parts used in it. Lightweight automotive rocker arms are commonly used in high rpm applications. As steel has more fatigue strength and stiffness, many manufacturers are using steel automotive rocker arms, which are as light as aluminum ones. Further to this, reduced weight of the automotive rocker arm equates to less load on valve springs, which produce more rpm.
Aftermarket automotive rocker arm manufacturers are coming up with new technologies and inventions that are helping the automotive rocker arm industry grow. Also, increasing demand for automobiles globally is fueling growth of the global automotive rocker arm market. Many companies are using various lightweight materials, such as aluminum, and steel, among others in the manufacturing of automotive rocker arms – so as to reduce the overall weight of an engine. Lightweight automotive rocker arms are essential for efficient operation, but strength also plays an important role in the life of an automotive rocker arm.
An automotive rocker arm is a crucial part of an engine, as its failure makes the engine useless. Moreover, it is expensive to replace and procure automotive rocker arms. Automotive rocker arms fail mainly due to stress concentration and as an effect of loading. This problem of failure has not been completely overcome and designers are trying to explore new technologies and methods to prevent it. Attributing to this reason, various companies are investing heavily in research and development.
Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13332
Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Segmentation
The global automotive rocker arm market can be segmented by design, type of engine, material used, vehicle type, type of engine (based on fuel used), and vehicle application.
On the basis of design, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Stamped steel rocker arm
-
Roller tipped rocker arm
-
Full roller rocker arm
-
Shaft rocker arms
-
Centre pivot rocker arms
-
End pivot (finger follower) rocker arms
On the basis of type of engine, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Push rod engines
-
Overhead cam engines
-
Others
On the basis of material used, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Steel rocker arms
-
Anodized-aluminum roller rockers
-
High-strength alloy aluminum rocker
-
Chrome-moly steel
-
High-strength alloy steels
On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Two wheeler
-
Three wheeler
-
Four wheeler
On the basis of type of engine (based on fuel used), the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Petrol Engine
-
Diesel Engine
On the basis of vehicle application, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:
-
Light commercial vehicles
-
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles
Request to Pre Book This Premium Report Click Here @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13332&licType=S
Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive rocker arm market, identified across the value chain include:
-
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
-
KYOCERA Corporation
-
Indo Schottle Pvt. Ltd.
-
HITCHINER Manufacturing Co. Inc.
-
Maharashtra Forge Pvt. Ltd.
-
Decora Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd.
-
OE Pushrods
-
Eurocams Ltd.
-
Woosu Ams Co. Ltd.
-
Guangzhou Kowze Auto Parts Co. Ltd
-
Federal-Mogul LLC
-
Kalyani Steels
-
Edelbrock, LLC
-
Ghaziabad Precision Products
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/