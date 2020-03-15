Automotive Robotics Market Global Research Report 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2022

The global automotive robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to the latest research report released by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global automotive robotics market is mainly driven by the growing investment in automotive robotics due to the growing acknowledgment of its benefits in the automotive manufacturing space and the growing onslaught of Industry 4.0, which has eased the incorporation of advanced automotive robotics solutions in the global automotive industry and has also enabled rapid product innovation in the global automotive robotics market.

The growing demand for increasing the production volumes in the automotive industry is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive robotics market. The global automotive robotics market mainly witnesses demand from the automotive industry in various manufacturing operations. The growing demand to make automotive production more safe, more efficient, and faster is likely to drive the global automotive robotics market over the forecast period. Automotive robotics provide advantages in terms of the efficacy of production as well as the safety of workers, as robotic equipment reduces the risk of human injuries and other accidents massively. Human operators can remotely operate modern automotive robotic systems to provide unprecedented quality without compromising the worker comfort and safety.

The rising technological support for automation and robotics solutions is also likely to be a major driver for the global automotive robotics market over the forecast period. The growing government support for the widespread incorporation of Industry 4.0 is likely to drive the demand from the automotive robotics market. The automotive robotics market comprises a large share in the global Industry 4.0 market and is likely to expand smoothly in hand with the growing demand for Industry 4.0 systems and technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global automotive robotics market include ABB Group, Denso Wave Incorporated, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Nabtesco Motion Control Inc., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Kawasaki Robotics, Harmonic Drive System, Durr AG, and Comau SpA.

Industry Updates:

In April 2019, Hitachi Ltd. bought JR Automation Technologies LLC, a leading Holland-based developer of automation systems for the automotive and other industries, from Crestview Partners for USD 1.425 billion. The acquisition strengthens Hitachi’s hand in the global automotive robotics market, which is likely to become increasingly competitive over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application, and region.

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the basis of product type into SCARA robots, articulated robots, and cartesian robots.

By type, the global automotive robotics market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By application, the global automotive robotics market is segmented into gripping, stamping, welding, painting, assembly, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are likely to remain the leading regional markets for automotive robotics technology and solutions over the forecast period. The growing presence of a strong technological base in these regions for the widespread adoption of automotive robotics solutions in the automotive industry is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive robotics market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are home to some of the oldest and largest players in the global automotive industry, and also to players who are on the cutting edge of technological innovation in various arms of the automotive industry, including automation in automotive manufacturing processes. This is likely to be a major driver for the automotive robotics market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

The growing government support for the adoption of Industry 4.0 protocols in North America and European countries such as the UK and Germany is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive robotics market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to emerge as a major player in the global automotive robotics market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region.

