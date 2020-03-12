Automotive Research & Development Services Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Research & Development Services market for 2018-2023.
R&D for advanced tech in automotive industry
The growth of automotive R&D services is backed on growing urbanization and growing demand for advance technology systems in automobiles. Customers demand of vehicle safety, quality, reliability and utility are at an all-time high due to this the industry needs to maintain their products and have started investing in the research and development areas.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automotive Research & Development Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Research & Development Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Body & Main Parts
Electronics & Electrical
Segmentation by application:
Passenger Cars
Two Wheeler
Commercial Vehicles
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Volkswagen
Toyota
Tesla
Daimler
Bosch
BMW
Continental
BASF
Ford
Honda
General Motors
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Research & Development Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Automotive Research & Development Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Research & Development Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Body & Main Parts
2.2.2 Electronics & Electrical
2.2.3 Powertrain & Chassis
2.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Automotive Research & Development Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger Cars
2.4.2 Two Wheeler
2.4.3 Commercial Vehicles
2.5 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Automotive Research & Development Services by Players
3.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………….
11.1 Volkswagen
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Volkswagen Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Volkswagen News
11.2 Toyota
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Toyota Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Toyota News
11.3 Tesla
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Tesla Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Tesla News
11.4 Daimler
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Daimler Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Daimler News
11.5 Bosch
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Bosch Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Bosch News
11.6 BMW
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.6.3 BMW Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 BMW News
11.7 Continental
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Continental Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Continental News
11.8 BASF
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.8.3 BASF Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 BASF News
11.9 Ford
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Ford Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Ford News
11.10 Honda
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Honda Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Honda News
11.11 General Motors
……Continued
