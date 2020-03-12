Automotive Research & Development Services Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

R&D for advanced tech in automotive industry

The growth of automotive R&D services is backed on growing urbanization and growing demand for advance technology systems in automobiles. Customers demand of vehicle safety, quality, reliability and utility are at an all-time high due to this the industry needs to maintain their products and have started investing in the research and development areas.

Segmentation by product type:

Body & Main Parts

Electronics & Electrical

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Two Wheeler

Commercial Vehicles

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key players covered in this report:

Volkswagen

Toyota

Tesla

Daimler

Bosch

BMW

Continental

BASF

Ford

Honda

General Motors

