AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR & MAINTENANCE SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Jiffy Lubes International

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Monro Muffler Brake

Driven Brands

Asbury Automotive Group

Sumitomo Corporation

Belron International

Meineke Car Care Center

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Ashland Automotive

Carmax Autocare Center

Safelite Group

Midas

OTC Tools

Rust-Oleum

GearWrench

Chemical Guys

Schumacher

Pro-Lift

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Car Maintenance Services

Car Repair Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Medium Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Research Report 2018

1 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service

1.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Car Maintenance Services

1.2.3 Car Repair Service

1.3 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Medium Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

1.3.5 Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……..

7 Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Jiffy Lubes International

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Jiffy Lubes International Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Firestone Complete Auto Care

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Firestone Complete Auto Care Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Monro Muffler Brake

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Monro Muffler Brake Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Driven Brands

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Driven Brands Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Asbury Automotive Group

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Asbury Automotive Group Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Sumitomo Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Sumitomo Corporation Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Belron International

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Belron International Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Meineke Car Care Center

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Meineke Car Care Center Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……Continued

