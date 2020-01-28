Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

The main function of automotive rear view mirror is to give the driver a clear vision of all the objects to the side or rear of the vehicle. In order to ensure safety, manufacturers are focussing on novel technologies for the development of innovative automotive rear view mirrors. For instance, a recently launched rear view mirror incorporates a rear camera, where the whole display mirror is converted into a video display that provides a panoramic view of the objects behind the vehicle.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13367

Significant efforts have been made by automobile and component manufacturers to reduce aerodynamics drag, noise and vibration. However, less attention has been drawn for the refinement of performance of automobile side rear view mirror, especially mirror vibration. Rear view mirrors are used in four wheelers as well as two wheelers. In the case of four wheelers, two types of rear view mirrors are used; windshield rear view mirrors and side view mirrors. In California, the law states that the vehicle should have two rear view mirrors to ensure the safety of passengers inside the vehicle.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for safety systems coupled with increase in number of vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for global automotive rear view mirror market. Moreover, standards and laws pertaining to automotive rear view mirrors are further upsurge the demand for automotive rear view mirror market during the forecast period. However, smart mirrors, which increases the cost of the vehicle can act as a challenge for the growth of automotive rear view mirror market.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Restraints

With the advancement in technology, concept cars are coming with camera installed instead of mirrors. Cameras possess numerous advantages over traditional automotive rear view mirrors and help improve safety. This leap in technology is projected to restrict the growth of the global automotive rear view mirror market.

Japan is expected to be the first country, which allows camera instead of mirror. Later on, European legislations will also permit this technology to reach stores by 2019. The luxury car manufacturers are estimated to adopt this technology in their upcoming models owing to the higher cost associated with cameras, as compared to traditional automotive rear view mirrors.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13367

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Trend

Nowadays, electronic rear view mirrors are replacing traditional rear view mirrors in the form of display and camera. This smart automotive rear view mirror integrates driving recorder, electronic speed detection alerting, GPS, ADAS, navigation system, entertainment, gesture recognition and voice operation. Various manufacturers are investing in smart mirror technology to capture market share.

Smart mirrors also incorporate the functions of auto dimming, electric control, memory and heating. These functions of automotive rear view mirrors are primarily assembled in luxury and mid-range vehicles.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Segmentation

On the basis of position, the global automotive rear view mirror can be segmented into:

Side rear view mirror

Windshield rear view mirror

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive rear view mirror can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

Global Automotive Rear View Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global automotive rear view mirror market identified across the value chain include:

Magna International Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

SL Corporation

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd

Burco Inc.

Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

Murakami Corporation

Valeo SA

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report Click Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13367&licType=S

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]