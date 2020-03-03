Automotive Rear Spoiler Market: Manufactures Opt for Silicon and Carbon Materials Amidst Growing regulation on Emissions

After relentless development in automobile aerodynamics, various methods have been applied in designing present day vehicle bodies. Apart from providing aesthetic attributes, automotive rear spoiler has the calculated effects on aerodynamics drag reduction and stability of the vehicle. After proving its mettle in sports cars, spoilers are highly sought after in passenger cars. Unprecedented popularity of rear spoilers in automotive sector could be linked to growing importance of fuel efficiency.

Automotive rear spoiler manufacturers are widely using lightweight materials to develop the spoiler. Accordingly, most of the manufacturers are opting for silicon and carbon materials as the former has tremendous plasticity and a longer life. Though light weight feature and regulations on emissions have lured some of the manufacturers towards use of carbon, the high cost associated with the material does not augur well. Meanwhile, low production cost apropos fiberglass has led a few of the manufacturers to adopt the material.

Impact of automotive rear spoilers has been perused by several researchers as the add-on devices have relatively better control over aerodynamics at higher speeds. As at higher speeds spoiler succors in offering much needed down force, the road traction at higher speeds are improved by spoilers. Notably, rear spoiler enhances vehicle’s stability by shrinking lift and drag in a car at high speed.

The emergence of automated spoilers has panned out to be instrumental given most automotive spoilers are designed to disrupt unfavorable air flow in a specific direction and condition. In an automated spoiler, the angle and position of attack can be changed by escalating the height of the rear spoiler and introducing the extra bracket structures.

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market: Overview

The report offers a robust analysis on the automotive rear spoiler market through deep dive analysis. Besides, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer an exhaustive assessment on the automotive rear spoiler market. The report also delves into drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints having significant influence within the automotive rear spoiler market.

The report incorporates preface, executive summary and overview section which offers coherent analysis on automotive rear spoiler market. The market overview section also includes automotive rear spoiler ecosystem analysis along with case studies across industries. The section also includes the product positioning matrix along with consumer analysis. Furthermore, the report on automotive rear spoiler market embodies the market outlook and market attractiveness analysis which are aimed at offering a robust analysis on the automotive rear spoiler market.

Fiberglass to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Fiberglass is expected to be the highly preferred material for developing automotive rear spoiler. Towards 2022 end, fiberglass is projected to exceed US$ 900 million value. Although, carbon fiber is also expected to gain more than one-fourth of the share in terms of revenue by 2017 end.

High Sales through Aftermarket

Compared to OEM, aftermarket is expected to emerge as the biggest sales channel for automotive rear spoiler. Aftermarket sales channel is projected to gain more than three-fourth of the share in terms of revenue by 2017 end. Meanwhile, OEM sales channel is also expected to experience impressive growth.

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market: Competitive Landscape

A robust analysis of competitive scenario of the automotive rear spoiler market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive rear spoiler market through 2022, which include Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc., POLYTEC Holding AG, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Albar Industries Inc., Rehau Limited, and SRG Global.

