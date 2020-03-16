Automotive Pumps Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the global automotive pumps market by product (fuel pump, oil pump, steering pump, water pump, fuel injection pump and other), by technology (mechanical, electrical) by vehicle type (passenger car, LCV, HUV, two-wheeler); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global automotive pumps market include:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Delphi Automotive

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Johnson Electric

• KSPG AG-A- Rheinmetall

• Mikuni Corporation

• Magna International

• TRW Automotive

• SHW AG

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of product, the global automotive pumps market has been categorized into the following segments:

Fuel Pump

• Oil Pump

• Steering Pump

• Water Pump

• Fuel Injection Pump

• Other

On the basis of technology, the global automotive pumps market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mechanical

• Electrical

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive pumps market has been categorized into the following segments:

Passenger car

• LCV

• HUV

• Two-wheeler

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Product

1.3.2 Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Technology

1.3.3 Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Vehicle Type

1.3.5 Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Automotive Pumps Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Product

6.2.1.1 Fuel Pump

6.2.1.2 Oil Pump

6.2.1.3 Steering Pump

6.2.1.4 Water Pump

6.2.1.5 Fuel Injection Pump

6.2.1.6 Others

6.2.2 By Technology

6.2.2.1 Mechanical

6.2.2.2 Electrical

6.2.3 By Vehicle Type

6.2.3.1 Passenger Car

6.2.3.2 Lcv

6.2.3.3 Huv

6.2.3.4 Two Wheeler

6.2.4 By Geography

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

