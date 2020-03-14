Automotive Proportioning Valves Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market: Introduction

Automotive Proportioning valves are used in vehicle’s brake system to reduce the brake fluid pressure applied to each axle set of the brake system. Automotive Proportioning valves is a necessary component of the brake system connecting the master cylinder to the rest of braking system. Automotive Proportioning Valve is a spring loaded device. Automotive Proportioning Valves helps in adjusting the distribution of the brake force between the rear and front wheels and subsequently avoids the rear tires from locking up. Owing to increasing automotive sales and vehicle fleet, the demand for Automotive Proportioning Valves is also estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This in turn is expected to contribute to the growing market of Automotive Proportioning Valves across the globe during the forecast period.

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market: Dynamics

Sales of Automotive Proportional Valves is directly proportional to the automotive production and automotive fleet on road. Increasing demand for passenger cars is leading towards growing automotive production and automotive sales particularly in the developing regions. Growing automotive production is estimated to be key factor driving the demand for automotive proportioning valves across the globe. Increasing automotive sales is continuously adding to the total vehicle fleet across the globe. This in turn is anticipated to create significant opportunities in the aftermarket sales segment for Automotive Proportioning Valves market during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of an Electronic Brake Proportioning EBP particularly in the new model vehicles is estimated to be the key factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Proportioning Valves market during the forecast period. Late car models equipped with advanced features such as traction control, Anti-lock Braking System, and electronic stability do not prefer the usage of mechanical proportioning valve, instead the proportioning is handled by the ABS system, providing improved control and stability.

Growing customer’s traction as well as increasing government focus towards electric vehicles is expected to be an ongoing trend gaining momentum in the global automotive proportioning valves market. Rapidly growing electric vehicle market with expected fall in the manufacturing costs for all classes of electric vehicle is also considered to be one of the major factor propelling the demand for electric vehicles during the forecast period.

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market: Segment

The global Automotive Proportioning Valves market has been segmented by Product type, by vehicle type and by sales channel

On the basis of Product type, the global Automotive Proportioning Valves market has been segmented as:

Master Cylinder-Mounted Automotive Proportioning Valves

Load Sensing Automotive Proportioning Valves

Combination Valve-Mounted Automotive Proportioning Valves

On the basis of vehicle type, the global Automotive Proportioning Valves market has been segmented as:

Conventional Vehicles Passenger Car Compact Cars Mid-size cars SUVs Luxury Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Automotive Proportioning Valves market has been segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market: Regional Outlook

The market for Automotive Proportioning Valves is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing automotive industry across the developing region. Growing automotive production in countries such as Iran, India, ASEAN, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Netherlands, and Turkey is expected to create substantial opportunity in the Automotive Proportioning Valves market in Europe and Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Growing market for electric vehicles in countries such as China and U.S. is also estimated to drive the demand for Automotive Proportioning Valves market in the coming years. Growing vehicle fleet in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is also estimated to drive the demand for Automotive Proportioning Valves market during the forecast period

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Proportioning Valves market include: